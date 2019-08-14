App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 06:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GST evasion by e-commerce comapanies: CBIC seeks public feedback

The agency is reportedly looking for tech-enabled solutions to plug loopholes in the system.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is seeking public feedback to keep a check on duty and GST evasion by foreign e-commerce companies, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The agency is reportedly looking for tech-enabled solutions to plug loopholes in the system.

Close

In an attempt to ensure that duties are paid and the import courier services are more efficient, the agency can also consider a flat rate of goods and service tax (GST) and customs duty, as per sources to the daily.

related news

This step has a twin motive of keeping overseas e-commerce firms within the legal framework of the country while helping customers get import deliveries faster.

CBIC has partnered with community platform LocalCircles to collect the feedback. It has already gathered 340 community and public suggestions on the platform in response to a blog post reported the daily.

Along with this, internal agency suggestions are also being taken by the CBIC. As per the sources, the proactive approach has helped the agency flag platforms that undervalue goods or send consignments as 'gifts and samples'.

 



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 06:39 pm

tags #Business #Economy #policy

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.