GST evasion by e-commerce comapanies: CBIC seeks public feedback

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is seeking public feedback to keep a check on duty and GST evasion by foreign e-commerce companies, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The agency is reportedly looking for tech-enabled solutions to plug loopholes in the system.

In an attempt to ensure that duties are paid and the import courier services are more efficient, the agency can also consider a flat rate of goods and service tax (GST) and customs duty, as per sources to the daily.

This step has a twin motive of keeping overseas e-commerce firms within the legal framework of the country while helping customers get import deliveries faster.

CBIC has partnered with community platform LocalCircles to collect the feedback. It has already gathered 340 community and public suggestions on the platform in response to a blog post reported the daily.

Along with this, internal agency suggestions are also being taken by the CBIC. As per the sources, the proactive approach has helped the agency flag platforms that undervalue goods or send consignments as 'gifts and samples'.