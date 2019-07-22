GST Council meeting: Panel may consider lowering tax rates on electric vehicles

The 36th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting to be chaired by FM Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to consider lowering tax rates on electric vehicles.

The meeting will be held on July 25 through video conferencing and is expected to determine valuation of goods and services in solar power generating systems and wind turbine projects for the purposes of levying GST.

The Council, which has state finance ministers as members, in its meeting last month, had referred the issue relating to GST concessions on electric vehicle (EV), electric chargers and hiring of electric vehicles, to an officers committee.

The recommendations of the officers committee is likely to be placed before the Council, officials said.

Besides bringing down GST on electric vehicles, the proposal to cut GST on chargers for e-vehicles to 12 percent from 18 percent may also be considered.

To push domestic manufacturing of e-vehicles, the Centre proposed to the Council to slash GST rates to 5 percent from 12 percent.

GST rate for petrol and diesel cars and hybrid vehicles is already at the highest bracket of 28 percent plus cess.

The Delhi High Court in May had asked the GST council to take a relook at the taxation structure following industry petition.

Official think tank Niti Aayog has prepared a roadmap that envisages all vehicles sold after 2030 being electric. The roadmap lays down that all two-and three-wheelers should go electric from 2023 and all commercial vehicles from 2026.