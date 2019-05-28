App
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 07:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GST Council meeting likely to take place next week

The Council may also consider changes in GST law, extension for the National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) and rate rationalisation.

Kamalika Ghosh @GhoshKamalika
The first Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting after the Lok Sabha polls is likely to take place early next week.

"Once the new finance minister takes charge, we'll immediately have our GST Council meeting and it could be as early as next week," a senior government official told Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity.

The meeting will concentrate on tax structure for solar projects and having an uniform tax rate on state-organised and state-authorised lotteries. Other things that are expected to be discussed include taxing of non-potable alcohol.

The Council may also consider changes in GST law, extension for the National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) and rate rationalisation.

"Things that require immediate action will be discussed first. In the next few meetings, the Council will take up inclusion of natural gas along with other petroleum products," the official said.

In response to a writ filed by the Solar Power Development Association, which had challenged the latest tax formulation for solar power generating systems unveiled on January 1, the Delhi High Court earlier this month directed the GST Council to review the tax structure.

The government, following industry representations on the impact of divergence in tax practices, provided a deemed valuation provision that entailed taxing 70 percent of contract value as goods, taxable at 5 percent, and balance 30 percent as services, taxable at 18%.

The industry was disappointed as the said ad-hoc valuation did not provide a fair estimate of the actual split of goods and services. Typically, the said ratio in the solar sector is around 90:10.

The Council has sought data from the NAA on the number of orders passed and the status of pending cases to come to a decision on extension.

A report prepared by the group of ministers led by Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, has favoured a uniform GST rate of 18 percent or 28 percent on state-sponsored and state-authorised lotteries.
First Published on May 28, 2019 07:54 pm

tags #GST Council #GST Council meeting #policy

