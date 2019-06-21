GST Council meeting: First meet under new FM approves annual return date extension

The GST Council on June 21 extended the deadline to file annual returns by a month to August 30.

Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said the one-form new GST return filing system will be applicable from January 1, 2020.

Nirmala Sitharaman, who took over as Finance Minister last month, presided over the 35th meeting of the GST Council. All states, expect Karnataka, Mizoram and Telangana, were represented in the meeting.

Soon after GST was rolled out from July 1, 2017, the government had approved setting up the NAA for two years to deal with complaints by consumers against companies for not passing on GST rate cut benefits.

The NAA came into existence on November 30, 2017, after its Chairman BN Sharma assumed charge. So far, the NAA has passed 67 orders in various cases and complaints still keep coming in.

In a major move, the Council has decided to use Aadhaar for registration on GSTN.

"One of the major changes that we've made is for the ease of GST registration. In the earlier system, people had to give various documents. Now we have decided to use Aadhaar," Pandey said.

The Council also approved penalty for not paying profiteering charges. There will be penalty of 10 percent if one does not pay the profiteered sum till 30 days of the order.

The Council also decided to introduce electronic invoicing system in a phase-wise manner for business-to-business transactions.

"E-invoicing is a rapidly expanding technology which would help taxpayers in backward integration and automation of tax relevant processes. It would also help tax authorities in combating the menace of tax evasion. The Phase 1 is proposed to be voluntary and it shall be rolled out from Jan 2020," the government said in a press release.

The Council also made e-ticketing for multiplexes mandatory.

"This will ensure that states and central government get proper revenues," Pandey said.

The press release further said that registered multiplexes shall be required to issue a tax invoice electronically and for this purpose, the electronic ticket issued by them shall be deemed to be a tax invoice.

Pandey said the proposal to reduce GST rate on electric vehicles to 5 percent from the current 12 percent and that on electric charger to 12 percent from 18 percent to the fitment committee for fine tuning.

After deliberations on the various issues on rate of lottery, the Council recommended that certain issues relating to taxation (rates and destination principle) would require legal opinion of the Attorney General, as a high court and Supreme Court were hearing cases pertaining to lotteries.

"GST Council directed that the issue related to valuation of goods and services in a solar power generating system and wind turbine be placed before next Fitment Committee. The recommendations of the Fitment Committee would be placed before the next GST Council meeting," the release said.