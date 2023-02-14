 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GST Council likely to approve GoM report on plugging tax leakages for pan masala, chewing tobacco: Sources

Meghna Mittal
Feb 16, 2023 / 06:55 PM IST

The report has suggested that the exports of these items shall only be allowed against a letter of undertaking with the consequential refund of accumulated input tax credit to curb fake invoicing and fraudulent exports.

The report has suggested measures to be taken on priority to curb evasion on chewing tobacco and similar products (Representative image: Reuters)

The GST Council is likely to discuss and approve the group of ministers’ final report on capacity-based taxation on certain evasion-prone sectors like pan masala and sand mining in its meeting slated for February 18, sources said.

The GoM chaired by Odisha's Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari has submitted its final report to the Council.

“The report has suggested measures to be taken on priority to curb evasion on pan masala, chewing tobacco and similar products. However, the GoM has not prescribed capacity-based taxation for these sectors,” sources said.

