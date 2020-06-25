App
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 05:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt to stop sharing bulk data on vehicles, driving licences over 'misuse' concerns

The government will now analyse bulk data and share it with citizens instead of selling it to any company. It has now decided to not share sensitive and personal vehicle data even in analysis reports

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has decided to stop providing data on vehicle registration and licences over security concerns. The ministry held a meeting with top officials from the IT, home and finance ministries recently, where the year-old policy was scrapped over data misuse concerns.

The government will now analyse bulk data and share it with citizens instead of selling it to any company, Mint reported. It has now decided to not share sensitive and personal vehicle data even in analysis reports.

It was decided at the meeting that all applications received with regard to data sharing requests will be trashed.

The bulk data sharing policy was started by the transport ministry in March 2019. It allowed the Centre to share and sell driving licences details and details of registered vehicles, which are available on the Vahan and Sarathi database, to companies.

According to the ministry, such data was shared with the enforcement agencies, educational institutes, the automobile industry, banks and finance companies. The information was sold at specified rates that varied with each data set.

The policy stated: “It is recognised that sharing this data for other purposes, in a controlled manner, can support the transport and automobile industry. The sharing of data will also help in service improvements and wider benefits to citizens and the government.”

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 05:42 pm

tags #Ministry of Road Transport and Highways #Nitin Gadkari

