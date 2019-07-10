App
Policy
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 03:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to launch 6th tranche of CPSE ETF on July 18; to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore

The government aims to raise a record Rs 1.05 lakh crore through disinvestment in 2019-20, up from Rs 85,000 crore raised last fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government is planning to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore from the sixth tranche of CPSE ETF which would be launched on July 18, an official said.

The CPSE Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) tracks shares of 11 Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) -- ONGC, NTPC, Coal India, IOC, Rural Electrification Corp, Power Finance Corp, Bharat Electronics, Oil India, NBCC India, NLC India and SJVN.

"The follow-on fund offer (FFO) 5 will have a base issue size of Rs 8,000 crore with an option to retain over subscription of another Rs 2,000 crore," the official said.

The issue is likely to open on July 18 for anchor investors and on July 19 for other investors, the official added.

Through the earlier five tranches of the CPSE ETF, the government has already raised Rs 38,500 crore -- Rs 3,000 crore from the first tranche in March 2014, Rs 6,000 crore in January 2017, Rs 2,500 crore from the third in March 2017, Rs 17,000 crore in November 2018 and Rs 10,000 crore in March 2019.

The government aims to raise a record Rs 1.05 lakh crore through disinvestment in 2019-20, up from Rs 85,000 crore raised last fiscal.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 02:50 pm

tags #Business #India #policy

