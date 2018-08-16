Govt seeks greater clarity on dividend policy rules from RBI

The Finance Ministry has approached the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to iron out ambiguities in the rules governing dividend and capital conservation, seeking greater clarity on the payouts it receives from the central bank.

The government has also asked the RBI to base its decisions by taking into consideration the wider economic perspective. The banking sector is facing a liquidity crunch, and the government has stepped in with timely cash infusions. The matter of dividend payouts was raised at a meeting between finance ministry officials and deputy governors of the RBI last week.

The central bank has maintained that it will not raise dividends in contravention with the existing framework. Dividends are disbursed in accordance with Chapter 4, section 47 of the Reserve Bank of India Act of 1934 which states that:

“After making provision for bad and doubtful debts, depreciation in assets, contributions to staff and superannuation funds 2[and for all other matters for which provision is to be made by or under this Act or which] are usually provided for by bankers, the balance of the profits shall be paid to the Central Government.”

The government is lobbying for higher dividends. It did not take kindly to the RBI’s February 12 circular which tightened the norms for identifying stressed assets. This has caused banks’ pile of bad debt to increase. The government, being an integral player in the banking space has consequently had to make greater provisions for writing off bad loans.

The Finance Ministry has reportedly been at loggerheads with the RBI over its rigidity on dividend policy. Besides this, the government has also sparred with the central bank over monetary policy and the bank’s emphasis on inflation control. The government treasury has been bogged down by liquidity issues and monetary support to state-run banks.

In 2017, the RBI paid a dividend of Rs 30,659 crore to the central government, less than half of the Rs 65,876 crore transferred in the previous financial year. Around Rs 13,000 crore was retained by the central bank as a risk reserve. An exception to the general accounting calendar, the RBI’s financial year ends in June.

The government has overshot budgetary expenditure, ending up with a fiscal deficit of 3.5 percent of GDP, 0.3 percentage points more than the targeted 3.2 percentage of GDP. An additional Rs 10,000 crore was transferred as dividend by the RBI on March 31, 2018.

The RBI said last week that it would pay a dividend of Rs 50,000 crore for the financial year ended Jun 2018. This figure is inclusive of the Rs 10,000 crore paid out earlier. Despite being Rs 20,000 crore more than its dividend payout from the previous fiscal, the government is displeased as it has budgeted Rs 54,817 crore for FY19. Budgetary expenditure is likely to surpass expectations in the light of a weaker rupee and higher crude prices.

The government is hopeful of sorting out differences with the RBI. Economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg told The Economic Times that an interim dividend could be released in December.

The present standoff has its roots in the RBI’s annual report for 2015-16, where it said that a new capital provisioning framework would be drawn up to assess risk and provide buffers to cushion shock. It was decided that subsequent dividend payments to the government will be based on the calculations chalked out in the draft framework. The government has sought a dilution of the RBI’s norms to cover its capital expenditure.

A Finance Ministry official told the news daily that RBI was one of the most capitalized central banks in the world and that it would only be natural for it to mop up some of the excess liquidity to help the government meet ends.

Former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian had suggested in the Economic Survey document for 2015-16, that the RBI could divert its surplus to help recapitalize public sector banks and ease the government’s debt burden.