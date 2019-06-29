App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2019 06:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt prepares draft national policy for women empowerment with focus on education and nutrition

The draft policy also has provisions to promote environmental friendly, renewable, non–conventional energy, green energy sources for women in rural households.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The government has prepared a draft national policy for women empowerment with a priority on their education, food security and nutrition, sources said.

The Women and Child Development Ministry has prepared the draft policy after receiving suggestions from various stakeholders, a source said.

The draft policy identifies the priority areas of food security, nutrition, education, economy (including agriculture industry, labour, employment, NRI women, service sector, science and technology), violence against women, governance and decision making.

Close

According to the draft policy, it aims to create an enabling environment for women through housing, shelter and infrastructure, drinking water and sanitation, media and culture, sports and social security.

It states that it aims to empower women and envisions a society in which, women attain their full potential and are able to participate as equal partners in all spheres of life.

The draft policy also has provisions to promote environmental friendly, renewable, non–conventional energy, green energy sources for women in rural households.

It also has provisions for addressing all forms of violence against women and preventing trafficking at source, transit and destinations.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 29, 2019 05:49 pm

tags #India #policy #Women and Child Development Ministry

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.