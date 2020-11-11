PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|economy|policy|govt-needs-to-define-covid-19-vaccine-distribution-strategy-rahul-gandhi-6102201.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 11:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt needs to define COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy: Rahul Gandhi

In a tweet, Gandhi said, "Even though Pfizer has created a promising vaccine, the logistics for making it available to every Indian need to be worked out".

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the government will have to define a vaccine distribution strategy to ensure that every Indian gets the COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have said that their vaccine candidate has been found to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, "Even though Pfizer has created a promising vaccine, the logistics for making it available to every Indian need to be worked out".

"Government of India (GOI) has to define a vaccine distribution strategy and how it will reach every Indian," he said.

Close
He attached a media report with his tweet, saying that no cold chain logistic company in India has the capability to transport the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 to India which required a temperature of minus 70 degrees.
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 11:50 am

tags #coronavirus #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.