Disposed enemy properties make government richer by Rs 3,400 crore

Disposing of enemy properties including shares and gold has raked in more than Rs 3,400 crore for the Indian government. These assets belonged to former residents of India who left the country to seek citizenship of Pakistan and China during partition and after the wars in 1962 and 1965.

Disposed assets included 1699.79 grams of vested gold that were sold for Rs 49,14,071 and 28.896 kilogram of silver ornaments that brought in Rs 10,92,175 on disposal initiated by the Government of India Mint in January 2021, as confirmed by an official of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). This apart, shares worth Rs 2,708.9 crore were also disposed of.

Notably, India has an Enemy Property Information System in place to effectively preserve, manage and efficiently dispose of enemy properties. This system is available to all stakeholders dealing with such a concern. The system also helps expedite the identification and vesting of enemy properties with the CEPI, an authority created under the Enemy Property Act.

Importantly, so far, only movable enemy properties have been monetized by the government. However, it seems that day is not far. The government has requested a latest survey and valuation report on immovable enemy properties from all states and Union territories housing such properties.

"To expedite the process, nodal officers have been appointed to coordinate the above matter. The home ministry is taking up the issue with the states through nodal officers and district magistrates or deputy commissioners concerned," the MHA official said.

Interestingly, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Tripura, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Haryana are found to be having the highest number of enemy properties.