App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt may make barcoding compulsory for all medicines sold in country: Report

Barcoding is already compulsory in the country for medical devices and exported medicines.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) is considering making barcoding mandatory on all medicines sold within India to curb sale of counterfeit medicines, according to a Mint report.

India is one of the leading sources of counterfeit drugs sold internationally, according to a report by the US Trade Representative (USTR) published in May.

Barcoding is already compulsory in the country for medical devices and exported medicines. But for medicines sold in the domestic market it is currently voluntary.

Close

"In the next phase of policy planning, we are planning to make it mandatory for all drug manufacturers to use barcoding in the domestic drug market as used in exports," R Chandrashekar, deputy drugs controller, CDSCO, told the paper.

The CDSCO falls under the purview of the Health Ministry.

The healthcare industry has expressed challenged in authentication, such as cost of equipment and infrastructure for barcoding. The CDSCO will permit companies some time for compliance, Chandrashekar added.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 05:09 pm

tags #Business #policy #USTR

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.