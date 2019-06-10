Govt may make barcoding compulsory for all medicines sold in country: Report

The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) is considering making barcoding mandatory on all medicines sold within India to curb sale of counterfeit medicines, according to a Mint report.

India is one of the leading sources of counterfeit drugs sold internationally, according to a report by the US Trade Representative (USTR) published in May.

Barcoding is already compulsory in the country for medical devices and exported medicines. But for medicines sold in the domestic market it is currently voluntary.

"In the next phase of policy planning, we are planning to make it mandatory for all drug manufacturers to use barcoding in the domestic drug market as used in exports," R Chandrashekar, deputy drugs controller, CDSCO, told the paper.

The CDSCO falls under the purview of the Health Ministry.

The healthcare industry has expressed challenged in authentication, such as cost of equipment and infrastructure for barcoding. The CDSCO will permit companies some time for compliance, Chandrashekar added.