Govt may announce new industrial policy; new scheme for investment subsidy on cards

Lakshman Roy
Dec 26, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST

Ministry of Commerce and Industries has circulated the draft of the policy for inter ministerial consultation.

If inter-ministerial consultations are completed on time, the government may announce it in the upcoming budget (Representative image)

After 31 years, the government is planning to issues a new industrial policy statement, with the objective of showcasing India as an attractive investment destination in world.

According to sources, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has circulated the draft of the new policy statement for seeking comments from concerned ministries.

As per the draft, a new scheme has been proposed for investment subsidy to attract new industries in industrially backward states. This includes interest subvention for setting up new plants in hill states.

The policy statement may include the incentives which come under state list like waiver of stamp duty, electricity charges, and rebate in land conversion charges. It may also propose the necessary amendments in land laws to strengthen land use management.

To make an efficient use of land, identification and creation of land banks by pooling of non-agricultural and uncultivable land is likely to be proposed.

The draft also proposes to develop industrial parks in private partnership with landowners for creation of plug-and-play facilities, where land is contributed by the landowners under a revenue-sharing arrangement.