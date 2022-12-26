Govt may announce new industrial policy; new scheme for investment subsidy on cards

After 31 years, the government is planning to issues a new industrial policy statement, with the objective of showcasing India as an attractive investment destination in world.

According to sources, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has circulated the draft of the new policy statement for seeking comments from concerned ministries.

As per the draft, a new scheme has been proposed for investment subsidy to attract new industries in industrially backward states. This includes interest subvention for setting up new plants in hill states.

The policy statement may include the incentives which come under state list like waiver of stamp duty, electricity charges, and rebate in land conversion charges. It may also propose the necessary amendments in land laws to strengthen land use management.

To make an efficient use of land, identification and creation of land banks by pooling of non-agricultural and uncultivable land is likely to be proposed.

The draft also proposes to develop industrial parks in private partnership with landowners for creation of plug-and-play facilities, where land is contributed by the landowners under a revenue-sharing arrangement.

The new policy may give special attention to some specific sectors like startup, drone and medical devices. For easy financing, the new policy bats for improved access to financial instruments, which can help in channelising fund availability from sources like provident and pension funds. The MSME sector may be encouraged to choose the corporate bond market for their financing needs apart from using banking and other channels. According to the sources, the proposed policy is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in the United Nations, where he said, "When India Grows, the World Grows, When India reforms, the world transforms". If inter-ministerial consultations are completed on time, the government may announce it in the upcoming budget, the sources added.

Lakshman Roy is Economic Policy Editor and Chief of Bureau at @CNBC_Awaaz

READ MORE