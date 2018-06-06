App
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 04:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt hikes basic pay of Gramin Dak Sevaks to up to Rs 14,500 per month

There are around 2.6 lakh Gramin Dak Sevaks working across country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Union Cabinet today approved raising the basic salary of Gramin Dak Sevaks to up to Rs 14,500 per month. "Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) who were getting Rs 2,295 per month will get Rs 10,000.

Those who were getting Rs 2,775 will get Rs 12,500. GDS who were paid Rs 4,115 will get Rs 14,500 per month," Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

He said the revised wages will come with arrears with effect from January 1, 2016.

He said that allowances will be over the basic pay and the Cabinet has also additionally for the first time approved risk and hardship allowances for GDS.

The minister said GDS will now work in two shifts instead of three.

The Cabinet has also approved compensatory appointment of a dependent of GDS which was not allowed earlier, Sinha said.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 04:15 pm

#Economy #gramin dak sevaks #Manoj Sinha

