Govt gets multiple expressions of interest for Ferro Scrap Nigam strategic disinvestment

India’s central government has received multiple early bids for the strategic sale of Ferro Scrap Nigam Limited, a senior finance ministry official said June 20.

“Multiple Expressions of interest (EOIs) received for Strategic Disinvestment of Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd (FSNL)- a wholly owned subsidiary of MSTC Ltd,” Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary at the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, said on Twitter.

The secretary did not offer any further details.

The Centre had extended the last date for submitting initial bids for the privatisation of FSNL to June 17. Earlier, this deadline was extended to June 6 from May 5 as proposed in the preliminary information memorandum.

The government is proposing to disinvest its full shareholding in Ferro Scrap Nigam Limited, which is a 100% subsidiary of MSTC Limited, through strategic sale along with transfer of management control.

Ferro Scrap Nigam is a specialized steel mill service provider engaged in scrap processing for various steel mill companies in India. The company has become the largest recycler in India in terms of the volume of scrap and slag handled across multiple plants.

The intimation to the shortlisted bidders will be on July 8.