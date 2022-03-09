Govt focus turns to privatisation of CPSEs in non-strategic sectors

The Centre, which has set a disinvestment target of Rs 65,000 crore for FY23, is turning its focus towards the privatisation of central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), CNBC TV18 reported on March 9.

A new panel of secretaries has been formed, under the watch of the government's topmost think-tank Niti Aayog, for the "privatisation , divestment and closure" of CPSEs in non-strategic sectors, sources told the news channel.

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), the Department of Economic Affairs and the NITI Aayog will suggest the government on selecting the CPSEs for sale, divestment of privatisation, the officials privy to the development reportedly added.

The initial work on categorisation of CPSEs for closure, divestment and privatisation has been completed, the report further said.

Few CPSEs under the ministries of textiles, commerce & industry, and chemicals & fertlisers have been identified for closure, merger and divestment, the sources claimed.

The DPE will be responsible to drive process of closure, whereas, the DIPAM will work on divestment or privatisation of the selected CPSEs, they added.

The CNBC TV18 report comes amid the government's announcement of the Union Cabinet approving the formation of National Land Monetisation Corporation (NLMC) to handle the sale of surplus land and buildings of the government, its agencies, and CPSEs.

NLMC will be a wholly owned central government entity with an initial authorised share capital of Rs 5,000 crore and paid-up share capital of Rs 150 crore, the government said in a statement.