Govt constitutes committee to review and revise list of essential medicines

The Union health ministry Friday constituted a Standing National Committee on Medicines (SNCM) for revision of National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM).

The 18-member committee to be chaired by Secretary, Department of Health Research will prepare detailed guidelines and procedures for revision of NLEM.

The government has decided to constitute SNCM to review and revise the NLEM by way of additions and deletions in the existing NLEM in the context of contemporary knowledge of the use of therapeutic products in health and hygiene of general public.

Every few years, the Health Ministry, in consultation with experts, draws up a National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM).

These medicines, deemed essential for the treatment of common conditions, automatically come under price control.

Under NLEM 2015, a total of 376 drugs are under price control. In addition, the government has the power to bring any item of medical necessity under price control under Para 19 of the Drug Price Control Order, 2013.