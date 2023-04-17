 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt aims to increase gas share in energy mix to 15% by 2030: Hardeep Puri

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 09:34 PM IST

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

The government has set a target to increase the share of natural gas in the country's energy mix to up to 15 percent by the year 2030, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said on April 17, while addressing an event in New Delhi.

According to Puri, energy security will remain vulnerable until alternative fuels are not developed indigenously, based on renewable feedstock.

Puri said the indigenous production of compressed biogas would have multiple benefits, such as reduction of natural gas imports, reduction of greenhouse gas emission, reduction in burning of agriculture residues, providing remunerative income to farmers and effective waste management, among others.

“The Government of India has set a target to increase the share of gas in the energy mix up to 15 percent by 2030 to make India a gas-based economy. Presently we are importing around 50 percent of our requirement of natural gas. Speedy expansion of compressed biogas will help in meeting our additional requirement from domestic resources," Puri said.