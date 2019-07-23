Government wants to ease patenting ecosystem to encourage innovation: DIPP Secretary

The Department for the Promotion of Internal Industry and Trade (DPIIT) is aiming to examine the time taken to grant patents to six months as part of its five year plan from 18 months currently.

The move is a part of its efforts to improve the ecosystem for innovation in India.

"We have made a benchmark that we must complete all our patent examinations in 18 months. Actually, in our five year programme, we hope to bring it down to six months. There was a time when we were taking 13 months to examine the trademark apps. Today we are taking just one month. We had huge pendencies in challenging of patent applications, which has reduced to less than half," said DPIIT Secretary Ramesh Abhishek during a briefing before the launch of Global Innovation Index 2019.

Abhishek also said that India is hopeful of further improving its ranking in the index of the world's most innovative economies, to be released on July 24. India is currently ranked 57.

Last year, India improved its ranking to 57th position from 60th in 2017 while China's ranking went up to 17th from 22 a year ago. Switzerland has been on top of the index for the last eight years.

UN World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Director General Francis Gurry, who also addressed the media, expressed his concern about countries increasingly becoming more protectionist.

"There is a tendency not to do things multi-laterally. So we see this of course all around the world and I think this is a crisis and I think it is something we all need to think about. Because it's actually something that goes in the opposite direction of technological development... We are becoming increasingly interconnected as a word but institutional cooperation on the international level is in some respects reducing or not keeping pace with the way in which technology is bringing us together," said Gurry.

Gurry also said that foreign direct investment has gone down in the last three years, indicating a tendency of protectionism in global economies. "There are important signs of closure not just in any one country by the way... for example since the G20 dropped a commitment to a reduction of tariffs we have seen a large number, in fact a higher percentage of unilateral measures taken by countries in respect of the favouring of local champions... foreign direct investment screening has become much more stringent."

GII 2019 will analyse the medical innovation landscape of the next decade, looking at how technological and non-technological medical innovation will transform the delivery of healthcare worldwide.

"It also explores the role and dynamics of medical innovation as it shapes the future of healthcare, and the potential influence this may have on economic growth," according to WIPO.

The index, prepared by WIPO, analyses the innovation performance of 129 countries and economies around the world. This includes the political environment, education, infrastructure and business sophistication.