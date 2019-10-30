Government unlikely to opt for a cut in personal income tax rates

The government is unlikely to accept the recommendations of the Direct Tax Code (DTC) panel for cut in personal income tax rates this year.

"A cut in personal income tax is unlikely in this year due to lack of fiscal space," a senior official told Moneycontrol.

A task force constituted by the government for drafting the new DTC on August 19 had submitted its report to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The new DTC was expected to make personal income tax rates more 'progressive' by giving relief to people in the 5 percent and 20 percent slabs. It was also aimed at reforming the complex income tax laws into simpler tax codes with reduced rates, fewer exemptions, and tax slabs.

In order to implement a cut in personal income tax slabs, the government may be forced to curtail expenditure in schemes like Ayushman Bharat, MNREGA and PM Aawas Yojana.

"A cut in personal income tax would lead to curtailment of public welfare expenditure. Which would mean that deserving classes may get impacted if govt cuts personal income tax," the official said.

The economic slowdown hasn't left the government with much space to hike indirect taxes.

"A cut in personal income tax will have to be a political call that would be taken during Budget," the official said.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5 percent in April-June 2019, official data released on August 30 showed, buffeted by weak household spending and muted corporate investment. GDP growth was 8 percent in the same quarter of 2018-19.

All sectors seem to have been hit hard by subdued demand. The auto sector is in the midst of one of its worst crisis. Passenger vehicle sales in the country declined by 17.07 percent, 20.55 percent, 17.54 percent and 31 per cent respectively in the months of April, May, June and July.

The manufacturing sector grew 0.6 percent in April-June 2019 from 12.1 percent in the same quarter last year, and 3.1 percent in January-March, reflecting decelerating production activity in India's factory floors.

It has also been reported that India is likely to miss its fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent of gross domestic product for the current financial year by 30-50 basis points.

In order to revive a slowing economy, the government cut corporate tax that was expected to result in revenue loss of 1.5 trillion rupees ($21 billion).

From April till October 15, the direct tax collections growth has been seen at around 3.5 percent, way below the over 17 percent tax target growth the government had budgeted for the year, according to the official.