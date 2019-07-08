Government to soon issue clarification on applicability of surcharge on FPIs

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman PC Mody on July 8 said that CBDT will soon issue a clarification on the applicability of surcharge on foreign portfolio investors.

"The matter has been brought to our notice now. We will issue a clarification soon," Mody said.

There were concerns that that the increased surcharge on super-rich could also affect foreign funds investing in India since same tax structures apply for individuals, HUFs and Associations of Persons (AOPs).

Experts said some FPIs follow trust structure and hence would be classified as AOPs

"The matter has been brought to our notice now. We will issue a clarification soon," he said.

In the Budget presented on July 5, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to increase surcharge from 15 percent to 25 per cent on taxable income between Rs 2-5 crore and from 15 per cent to 37 percent for income above Rs 5 crore.