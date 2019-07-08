App
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government to soon issue clarification on applicability of surcharge on FPIs

"The matter has been brought to our notice now. We will issue a clarification soon," CBDT Chairman PC Mody said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman PC Mody on July 8 said that CBDT will soon issue a clarification on the applicability of surcharge on foreign portfolio investors.

"The matter has been brought to our notice now. We will issue a clarification soon," Mody said.

There were concerns that that the increased surcharge on super-rich could also affect foreign funds investing in India since same tax structures apply for individuals, HUFs and Associations of Persons (AOPs).

Experts said some FPIs follow trust structure and hence would be classified as AOPs

"The matter has been brought to our notice now. We will issue a clarification soon," he said.

In the Budget presented on July 5, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman   proposed to increase surcharge from 15 percent to 25 per cent on taxable income between Rs 2-5 crore and from 15 per cent to 37 percent for income above Rs 5 crore.

Following the increase in surcharge, the effective income tax rate for individuals with taxable income of Rs 2-5 crore will go up from 35.88 percent to 39 percent and for those above Rs 5 crore it would go up to 42.7 percent.

First Published on Jul 8, 2019 04:09 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #CBDT #policy

