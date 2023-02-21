 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Government to introduce quality controls for electrical goods, says Piyush Goyal

Pallavi Singhal
Feb 21, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST

The move is aimed at bringing quality in products while helping smaller players grow and get bigger market, better pricing, the commerce and industry minister has said

The government is looking at introducing quality controls for electrical equipment like switches and bulbs, minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal said on February 21.

“I will be urging the industry and my own department to introduce quality control orders across the sector in the electrical industry,” the minister said at ELECRAMA, the flagship event of the Indian electrical & allied electronics industry ecosystem as well as the power sector.

The move would bring quality in products while helping smaller players grow and get bigger markets, better pricing, he said.

“This is one industry where we have local domestic quality strength. These orders will help us save the industry from unfair competition, non-transparent economy, dumping low-quality, sub-optimal goods into the country,” the minister said while addressing the gathering at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.