Government to consider GST rate cut on hybrid vehicles: Nitin Gadkari

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on September 5 said he is pushing for reduction of GST rate on hybrid vehicles.

"We have reduced GST in electric vehicles. Now I am trying that GST on hybrid vehicles is also reduced. I am following up regarding this with the Finance Minister," Gadkari said.

Gadkari, who had in 2017 stated the auto industry would be "bulldozed" if they didn't push for electric vehicles, also struck a reconciliatory note, saying that the government has no intention to ban petrol and diesel vehicles.

"There have been talks that government is planning to ban petrol and diesel vehicles. I want to make it clear that the government has no such plan. We are not going to do anything like that," he said.

While speaking on the slowdown in automobile industry, Gadkari asked automobile companies to have in-house finance companies. He suggested that every manufacturer should have a financing arm. He urged manufacturers to shift from being cost centric to quality centric manufacturing.

"The reason for auto slowdown is also the lack of financing due to banks and NBFCs. But every manufacturer can set up its own financial arm to deal with this issue. India can then become world's top manfacturing hub," said Gadkari.

Reiterating that the government would help the industry, Gadkari said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways would give out 68 road projects worth up to Rs 5 lakh crore in the next three months to help generate demand for commercial vehicles.

He also said he would take up a discussion with the FM for extending possible export incentives on automobile makers, as has been done for the sugar industry.