you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 08:38 PM IST

Government to come out with PIM for bidders of AIATSL in 10 days: Official

A PIM is a document providing information about the company so as to let bidders make a sound judgement before submitting initial expression of interest.

Nikita Vashisht
Nikita Vashisht 

Moneycontrol News 

The government is expected to bring out preliminary information memorandum (PIM) for the bidders of Air India's ground handling arm Air India Air Transport Services Ltd (AIATSL) in 10 days, a senior aviation ministry official said on January 30.

"We are hopeful of bringing the PIM in about seven to 10 days," the official said on condition of anonymity.

A PIM is a document providing information about the company so as to let bidders make a sound judgement before submitting initial expression of interest (EoI).

Releasing PIM would kickstart the government's plan of selling the subsidiary, which it intends to complete by March 2019.

The government had decided to sell AIATSL under the state carrier's latest revival plan in order to generate funds to service the debt.

The plan was prepared in November 2018 under which the government decided to sell Air India's non-related, non-core assets in order to avoid servicing the national carrier's debt via its revenue.

AIATSL was selected as the maiden asset to be sold through a special purpose vehicle (SPV), called Air India Asset Holding Company. The sale proceeds will be used to service the mounting debts of the airline.

The government has transferred debt of Rs 29,000 crore, out of Rs 55,000 crore, leaving a debt of Rs 26,000 crore in the books of Air India.

AIATSL is the largest ground handling company in the country. According to Air India officials, the company has close to 80-85 percent share of the domestic and international ground handling business in India.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that the government was waiting for the Empowered Committee's report on the ground handling arm's status, after which the Request for Proposal (RFP) was to be invited.

The state carrier has been reeling under a mountain of debt for over a decade due to high fuel prices and steep competition. Air India's market share in (calendar year) 2017-18 was 12.7 percent and had accumulated loses of Rs 30,000 crore as of December 2018.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 08:27 pm

