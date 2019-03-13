Government releases guidelines on responsible business conduct

The government on March 13 released national guidelines on responsible business conduct by notifying businesses of their social, environmental and economic duties. These guidelines are voluntary in nature.

The ministry of Corporate Affairs has also constituted a committee on business responsibility reporting. This committee will develop formats for listed and unlisted companies to report on their business responsibilities. This is expected to boost investor confidence and increase their creditworthiness.

The ministry is also developing a national action plan on business and human rights and had also notified a draft on the same on its website, highlighting the responsibilities of states and businesses in addressing business‐related human rights impacts.

Following the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business & Human Rights, there has been an increasing need for businesses to be more responsible.

The guidelines notified by the ministry expects businesses to provide goods and services in a sustainable and safe way, to promote the well-being of all employees, including the ones in the value chains, to promote human rights and work to protect the environment, among various others.