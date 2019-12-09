Government mulls tie-up with Amazon, Flipkart to help MSMEs boost sales: Report

A fee-based arrangement has been reporedly suggested during internal discussions.
The government is planning to tie-up with Amazon and Flipkart to help MSMEs sell their goods to a wider market, according to a report in The Times of India.
The government is also considering a partnership with a financial sector entity to increase business-to-business (B2B) sales of small enterprises.
The report added that the MSME ministry may now abort the idea of setting up its own platform.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.
A fee-based arrangement has been reportedly suggested during internal discussions.A part of the fee will be refunded to the government if a seller chooses to exit a platform within six months, an official told the paper. But if a seller stays on the platform for two years, the fee will not be refunded.