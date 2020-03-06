Government mulls incentives for companies setting up drug units based on fermentation

In the wake of supply disruption triggered by the coronovirus outbreak in China, the government is working on a possible package to boost local manufacturing of bulk drugs and intermediates, especially those based on fermentation technology.

"The government has formed an expert committee to suggest steps to boost drug manufacturing using fermentation process," said Mahesh Doshi, National President, Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA).

The government, apart from possible soft loans to companies coming forward to set up fermentation-based bulk drug units, will also possibly look at giving preference to local procurements.

The government is looking at 52 drugs which are critical to health security and which have high reliance on imports.

India depends on China for drug raw materials such as APIs, intermediates and key starting materials. For fermentation based products import dependence increased by over 90 percent.

The government in its draft pharmaceutical policy released in 2017 mentioned about plans to create mega bulk drug (API) parks where benefits of scale can be availed of by using common facilities for pollution control, effluent treatment or any such common activity

These mega parks would provide clearances for plants with minimum interface/single window clearance of various

Fermentation is a process wherein microorganisms such as bacteria and yeast are used to produce complex organic pharmaceutical compounds used in antibiotics, vitamins, statins, anti-cancer medicines, and immunosuppressant drugs.

"Until early 90s India used have 17-18 fermentation based manufacturing plants producing about 20 products including 6-Aminopenicillanic acid (6-APA) and its predecessor, Penicillin-G, the key ingredients in semi-synthetic penicillins (SSPs), but we slowly lost our edge to China," said Doshi.

Hindustan Antibiotics (HAL), Sarabhai Chemicals, Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation (SPIC) and a few others were producing drugs using fermentation.

“Fermentation industry is about scale, requires huge investments, reliable supply of water and electricity,” said a senior executive of a pharmaceutical company which is into antibiotic manufacturing.

“High energy costs, skewed import duty structures, price controls linked to cost of inputs, and lack of scale, have all contributed to closure of fermentation plants,” said the above executive.

Dinesh Dua, Chairman of Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council (Pharmexcil) said the government is talking about providing incentives for the industry for year but nothing much has happened.

"It will take us at least a decade to end dependency on China, even if start now," Dua said.