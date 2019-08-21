App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 08:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government mulls 100 percent FDI in contract manufacturing

In order to boost a sluggish economy, the government wants to attract investment by allowing FDI in contract manufacturing.

Kamalika Ghosh @GhoshKamalika
Representative Image
The government is planning to clearly define the contours of contract manufacturing and then allow 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the sector.

"As it stands now, there is no proper definition of contract manufacturing in our policy. We'll have to first define it," a senior government official told Moneycontrol.

In order to boost a sluggish economy, the government wants to attract investment by allowing FDI in contract manufacturing, the official said.

Contract manufacturing is defined as the outsourcing of part of the manufacturing process of a product, that were previously performed by the manufacturer, to a third-party.

A company may outsource the manufacture of certain components for the product or outsource the assembly of the product. Outsourcing companies usually specialize in a multitude of services for manufacturers including design, production, assembly, and distribution.

Contract manufacturing usually allows a company to lower its production cost and maintain profit margins as most third-party contract manufacturers are usually in developing countries, with cheap and abundant supply of labour and minimal regulations.

"Established names in the technology business are now opting for contract manufacturing and so we need to define our policy with respect to this," the official said.

The Commerce and Industry ministry is working on a proposal that would be finalised soon and sent for cabinet approval.

The government, last year, had eased FDI norms for sectors like single brand retail, non- banking financial companies and construction.

In her maiden budget this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman  proposed relaxing of FDI norms in sectors like aviation, animation, visual effects, gaming and comics, insurance, and single brand retail in order to get more overseas investment at a time when the economy is slowing.

For the first time in the last six years, FDI in India in 2018-19 fell by 1 per cent to $44.37 billion. Funds inflow declined in sectors like telecom, pharma and other sectors, according to the data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 08:00 pm

tags #FDI #Foreign direct investment #Ministry of Commerce #Piyush Goyal

