App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government may go for another excise duty hike on petrol, diesel after lockdown: Report

"There may be marginal hike in excise duty to offset revenue loss due to lack of demand. Discussions are being held internally," a government official said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Centre is considering another excise duty hike on petrol and diesel to offset revenue loss, according to a report in Business Standard.

"There may be marginal hike in excise duty to offset revenue loss due to lack of demand. Discussions are being held internally," a government official told the publication.

The hike might be notified after the nationwide lockdown is lifted and economic activity resumes significantly, the report said.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

On March 14, the Centre had raised the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each.

Former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg on April 16 said the government may see a shortfall of around Rs 10 lakh crore in FY21 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It may be notified once the economic activity restarts more substantially," the official said.

The Indian crude oil basket, weighted average of Dubai, Oman and Brent Crude had fallen to around $16 a barrel on April 21.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 03:19 pm

tags #Economy #fuel prices #policy

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.