HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government hints at duty relief for Samsung: Report

The Modi government has sought a commitment from Samsung that the company would bring production of TVs back to India if the duty on open cells was removed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
The government is working towards bringing back Samsung by offering it relief from duty on 'open cells'.

The Modi government has sought a commitment from Samsung that the company would bring production of TVs back to India if the duty on open cells was removed, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Open cells are among the most critical parts in a TV panel, accounting for 65-70 percent of a set's production value.

Samsung, however, has been "non-committal so far," a senior government official told the newspaper. The government and the company are discussing the matter, the official added.

The company's decision to shift TV production to Vietnam last year due to the introduction of a duty on open cells was seen as a severe setback for the government's Make India initiative. Samsung's TV plant in Chennai was a flag bearer of the government's push to increase local manufacturing as it produced around 300,000 units every year.

"We feel Samsung was already planning to shift its production of TV panels to Vietnam and this imposition of a duty on open cells was one opportunity they got," the official said. Vietnam offers a host of incentives including income tax holidays for up to 15 years for manufacturers.

Samsung got an opportunity to shift out to Vietnam from where they could use the free trade agreement route to avoid the duty, the official added.

Currently, the company’s largest production hub is located in Vietnam.

During Union Budget 2018, the government doubled customs duty on imported LCD and LED TV panels to 15 percent from 7.5 percent. It also raised the duty on open cells used in the manufacture of LCD and LED televisions to 10 percent. The duty was, however, halved after the industry immediately sought a rollback as it wasn't ready to manufacture the component.

Government officials say that Samsung's India production was hurt due to the hike of 15 percent customs duty on imported  LED panels. "We feel it was the hike of 15 percent duty on the LED panels which really hurt the company’s India production and not the open cell duty," the official said.

The shift to Vietnam came soon after Samsung opened its largest mobile phone manufacturing facility in the world in India in July last year. With the new plant coming into operation, the company is expected to manufacture nearly 120 million mobile devices.

According to the report, the government is actively considering the removal of the 5 percent customs duty on open cells with mounting pressure from TV makers claiming that the duty makes manufacturing TVs in India more expensive.

Earlier, the government had deferred the imposition of duties on key mobile handset components such as LCD displays, touch panels and vibrator motors, which were supposed to kick in from February 1, 2019, based on similar requests from industry.

Mobile makers including Samsung have urged the government to defer the imposition of customs duty by at least one year to April 1, 2020, giving relief to handset makers. The move may give them more time to get in place an ecosystem for locally manufacturing such components.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 01:05 pm

