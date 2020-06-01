App
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government eases norms for driver badges for rented commercial vehicles

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on June 1 issued a circular on June 1 stating that a person driving a commercial vehicle and carrying valid driving license or international driving permit and a copy of license for renting motor cab or motorcycle would not be insisted for any badge.

The driver of a commercial vehicle is required to display a driver badge issued by the Commissioner alongwith the name of the authority by which an authorisation to drive a public service vehicle has been granted with an identification number.

On-demand rental firms utilise the 'Rent a Motorcycle Scheme' (1997) to operate.

The circular states that these vehicles are meant to be used by tourists, corporate officials, business travellers and families on holidays. These vehicles are generally hired by people carrying domestic drivers licenses or international driving permits. These private license holders are not required to carry badges as required for commercial vehicles.

According to a Supreme Court Ruling in 2011, the exemption from requirement to obtain endorsement for commercial vehicles applies to mototcycle with or without gear, passenger vehicles, e-rikshaws and e-carts.

The circular further encouraged the implementation of the Rent-a-motorcycle scheme and granting license to operators. Further, two-wheelers with license under "Rent-a-motorcycle scheme" will be allowed to drive across states on payment of relevant taxes.

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 03:56 pm

tags #Highways #India

Mobility startups bet on long-term subscriptions to thrive in post-COVID-19 world

Prohibitory orders extended in Thane city until June 30

SBICAP Ventures lowering IRR to 12% for Rs 25,000 crore stressed asset fund not enough: Realtors

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

