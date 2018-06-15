Government asks departments to get finance ministry's approval for events above Rs 40 lakh

Now all government departments and autonomous bodies will need a nod from the Finance Ministry before organising seminars, workshops and conferences where the expenditure is more than Rs 40 lakh. Also, proposals with expenses of less than Rs 40 lakh will need to be approved by the financial advisor of the concerned ministry.

A Department of Expenditure office memorandum stated: It has been decided that henceforth only proposals involving expenditure above Rs 40 lakh for international as well as domestic seminars/ conferences/ workshops etc. will need to be referred to the Department of Expenditure.

Further, the memorandum stressed the point that all such events must be organised in an economical manner keeping travel and accommodation costs minimal.

Also, all the departments were advised to avoid holding fairs, exhibitions, conferences, seminars, and workshops at international locations. Such events should be held abroad only for promotion of business and trade and for projects associated with the ‘Brand India’ campaign, the memorandum clarified.

This memorandum followed the submission of extravagant bills by two ministries for such events. By this move, the government intends to bring a sense of order to the money spent by ministries on seminars, workshops and conferences and make them responsible for the expenses.