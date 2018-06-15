App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government asks departments to get finance ministry's approval for events above Rs 40 lakh

An official memorandum stated, ‘It has been decided that henceforth only proposals involving expenditure above Rs 40 lakh for international as well as domestic seminars/ conferences/ workshops etc. will need to be referred to the Department of Expenditure.’

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Now all government departments and autonomous bodies will need a nod from the Finance Ministry before organising seminars, workshops and conferences where the expenditure is more than Rs 40 lakh. Also, proposals with expenses of less than Rs 40 lakh will need to be approved by the financial advisor of the concerned ministry.

Department of Expenditure office memorandum stated: It has been decided that henceforth only proposals involving expenditure above Rs 40 lakh for international as well as domestic seminars/ conferences/ workshops etc. will need to be referred to the Department of Expenditure.

Further, the memorandum stressed the point that all such events must be organised in an economical manner keeping travel and accommodation costs minimal.

Also, all the departments were advised to avoid holding fairs, exhibitions, conferences, seminars, and workshops at international locations. Such events should be held abroad only for promotion of business and trade and for projects associated with the ‘Brand India’ campaign, the memorandum clarified.

This memorandum followed the submission of extravagant bills by two ministries for such events. By this move, the government intends to bring a sense of order to the money spent by ministries on seminars, workshops and conferences and make them responsible for the expenses.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 04:37 pm

tags #Arun Jaitley #Finance Ministry #India #Trending News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.