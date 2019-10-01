Government appoints economist Surjit Bhalla as Executive Director for India at IMF

His appointment has been cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), which is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The government on October 1 appointed economist Surjit S Bhalla the Executive Director for India at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Bhalla's appointment has been approved by the ACC for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the order said.
Bhalla was also a part-time member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, a post from which he resigned on December 1, 2018.
He holds a PhD in Economics from the Princeton University, has taught at the Delhi School of Economics and also served as executive director of the Policy Group in New Delhi, the country’s first non-government funded think tank.
The renowned economist was also the Economic Adviser to the Fifteenth Finance Commission under the Government of India.(With inputs from PTI)