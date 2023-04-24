Gadkari advises states to get luxury e-buses financed by banks, pay daily EMI from revenue: Report

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, in his recent meeting with the state transport ministers, shared a new model for increasing the fleet of luxury electric buses, a report said on April 24.

Gadkari advised them to get the high-standard e-buses financed from banks or financial institutions, and pay the equated monthly installments (EMIs) on daily basis using the revenue mopped up through operating them, the Times of India report said.

The e-buses should be deployed for inter-city connectivity, the minister reportedly suggested.

Gadkari told the state ministers that this model can effectively address the issue of procuring expensive buses, solve connectivity woes and make the state transport corporations profitable, sources privy to the development told the newspaper.

