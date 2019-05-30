App
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 01:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Funds under PM-KISAN scheme yet to be transferred to 1.5 lakh farmers in UP

The PM-KISAN scheme also aims to supplement financial needs of small and marginal farmers in procuring various inputs to ensure proper crop health and appropriate yields, commensurate with the anticipated farm income at the end of the each crop cycle.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Funds under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi could not be transferred to 1.5 lakh farmers in Uttar Pradesh due to "data mismatch" and they will soon receive funds after the problem is rectified, UP Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said on May 30.

Terming the scheme as a “game changer”, Shahi said welfare schemes implemented for villagers and farmers resulted in massive support for the BJP in the polls.

"The UP government has sent data of 1.56 crore farmers to the Centre, of which 1.11 crore farmers have already got the first installment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi. In the country, nearly three crore farmers have got the first installment. UP's share of partnership in this scheme stands at 38 per cent," he told PTI.

Asked about rumours that money was not being transferred to account of some farmers, he said such reports are “baseless”.

“The rumours doing the rounds are baseless. The transfer of funds could not take place owing to data mismatch for nearly 1.5 lakh farmers. All the data mismatch will be corrected, and the funds will be transferred to the accounts of farmers,” he said.

He said instructions in this regard have been given to officials.

Attacking the UPA for virtually ignoring farmers, Shahi said, "At the time of the UPA, farmers felt disappointed and dejected. Over three lakh farmers committed suicide...Modi government has worked to help farmers get rid of their stress.”
First Published on May 30, 2019 01:20 pm

tags #Business #India #Narendra Modi #PM Kisan Scheme #policy

