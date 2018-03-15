Funding and execution key to India's plan to eliminate TB by 2025

The Indian government has set an ambitious target of eliminating tuberculosis deaths by 2025, five years ahead of the global target of 2030.

Launching the TB Free India Campaign at ‘Delhi End TB Summit’ on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government is implementing a national strategic plan (NSP) to end TB by 2025 with funding of over Rs 12,000 crore for the next three years to ensure every TB patient has access to quality diagnosis, treatment and support.

Modi said he has personally written to the states governments to join government’s efforts to eliminate TB, strengthening the spirit of cooperative federalism.

Why is TB such an important disease to focus on?

India is the country with the highest burden of TB, a contagious disease caused by bacterial infection - that affects poor people mostly due to lack of basic health services, poor nutrition and inadequate living conditions.

In 2015, World Health Organisation (WHO) found the epidemic to be far bigger than previously estimated figures, after India strengthened its reporting standards.

India made TB a notifiable disease in 2012 and rolled out a national web-based reporting system.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) — TB statistics for India for 2016 give an estimated incidence figure of 2.79 million cases of TB for India. Around 4 lakh people succumb due to this disease which is higher than malaria and HIV put together. To put it simple it kills two Indian every three minutes, most of them are poor.

But the major concern is the Multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) that simply don't get detected and therefore are not treated.

With large unregulated private sector, and under-diagnosis due to barriers accessing care — there is possibility of under-reporting of the disease.

The new NSP unlike the previous ones that relied heavily on government healthcare facilities to deliver care — tries to involve the private sector in a big way by giving them incentives to ensure notification and treat all patients irrespective of where they seek care.

Private healthcare providers get Rs 250 on notification of a TB case, Rs 250 on completion of every month of treatment and Rs 500 on completion of the entire course of TB treatment.

For notification and management of a drug-sensitive patient over 6-9 months, a private provider will be eligible to receive Rs 2750 for notification and correct management of a drug-resistant case over 24 months, a private provider will be eligible to receive Rs 6750.

A direct beneficiary transfer (DBT) system using Aadhar verification will be used to transfer money to the provider's bank account.

Around 1.3 lakh private health facilities were registered with Nikshay - and 3.8 lakh TB patients notified from private sector in 2017.

Nikshay is a comprehensive information management system for TB to enable - delivery, monitoring and administration of TB care.

The NSP also proposed a massive budget outlay of Rs 16,649 crore for the three-year period from 2017 to 2020, five times what the TB programme received in the last three years put together — Rs 3,323 crore.

NSP also aims to provide Rs 500 per month as nutritional support to all TB patients for the duration of TB treatment.

NSP also proposes scaling of rapid molecular tests that diagnose drug resistance better and provide patients with free anti-TB fixed-dose combination (FDC) medication to improve compliance. The government also promises of ensuring availability of bedaquiline and delamanid used in treatment of MDR TB.

The government also promises to raise the profile of TB research in the country, attracted increased investments in TB product development in areas such as diagnostic tools, drugs and vaccines.

What are the challenges to achieve the target 2025?

Analysts say it’s very much possible to eliminate TB by 2025 if the government is keen to back up with funds and implement with the right spirit. The success in eliminating polio gives some comfort, however the track record when it comes to TB hasn’t been great.

The previous NSP for 2012-2017 suffered on account chronic shortage of funds and gaps in execution that led to underreporting of cases. India’s healthcare spending of 1.4 percent of the GDP, doesn’t help matters.

There are other formidable challenges include enhancing access to diagnostics and new drugs.

The latest molecular diagnostics and new drugs such as bedaquiline and delamanid in decades used in the treatment of MDR TB, remain largely out of the reach of patients.

The other problem in the fight against TB is lacking of vaccines currently. The 100-year-old Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccine which is primarily used against TB is turning to be ineffective.