Focus on two-wheelers for electric mobility as private cars are hard to crack: Govt

High battery costs, mileage concerns, manufacturing systems and adaptability could be some of the key issues, the government feels, obstructing India’s electric mobility mission.

“Electric is the flavour of the day… But we can’t substitute the manufacturing facility (available for Internal Combustion) with imports (of electric vehicles),” said Abhay Damle, joint secretary, road transport. “We can’t be assemblers of vehicles”.

He was speaking at the ‘International Conference: Electric vehicles and future roadmap for India’ organised by industry body ASSOCHAM India (Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India).

He said that a country that produces more than two crore vehicles every year and witnesses huge contribution to gross domestic product, importing electric vehicles could hamper the country.

“We produce more than two crore vehicles every year and have GDP contribution from automobile and ancillary industry of more than Rs four lakh crore… Our industry has almost 95 percent of indigenisation (for IC manufacturing)… If we are looking at substituting our manufacturing with imports, then it is not something that will be appreciated by everybody,” he said.

Electric mobility received a huge push from the government when union minister for road transport, Nitin Gadkari, announced that India shall have electric cars by 2030.

India has a meager penetration of one percent for electric vehicles in India, majorly in low speed scooters. The deadline for 2030 was, however, set to start the electric story in India as government considers it “enough to have a penetration of 30 to 40 percent” in next decade.

Also read: Auto-makers relax! 2030 isn’t final for roll out of electric cars in India

Recognizing the roadblocks, Damle said that India lacks “economy of scale” (low cost per unit) for electric vehicles, especially for public transport like taxis and buses.

“It is easy to say that operating cost for electric (vehicles) is low… but then, it would make sense only if we are running it for high mileage… That is, bringing electric to the doorsteps of commercial vehicles, especially buses, taxis and auto rickshaws plying in the cities because these are the three segments that are high mileage segments,” he said adding, “But the moment we talk of converting these segments into electric, the issue arises that they don’t use significant numbers to play volumes of economy or create economies of scale”.

He said that the urban bus market would have buses between 50,000 to one lakh and taxis up to two lakh which is an insufficient number to handle the cost of running an electric vehicle. “Therefore, if electric has to be promoted, it has to be competitive,” Damle said.

Furthermore, he said that manufacturing and selling EVs could be costly in India due to high interest rates and lack of required subsidy.

Also read: Batteries’ market for e-vehicles to be worth Rs 200 crore by 2020

He said that providing huge subsidy to EV manufacturers is an issue as cost difference between electric and IC cars is huge, putting pressure on cash-strapped government.

“Presently, the cost of an EV is almost 80 percent more than an IC car… With that kind of difference, providing subsidies would be difficult to sustain,” he said.

The joint secretary said that in order to curb huge costs, India needs to have indigenisation of battery manufacturing.

“If we are able to bring EVs through indigenisation, then electric will drive through sustainable change,” he said.

Suggesting a smooth rollout, Damle hinted at pushing EVs through “high mileage vehicles, manufacturing more of electric two-wheelers and then gradually shifting towards four-wheelers”.