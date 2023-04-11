FM Sitharaman calls for policy change in WTO on electronic transmissions

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called for more transparency in the functioning of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and has asked for a policy change in WTO terms of moratorium to electronic transmissions.

“The World Trade Organisation (WTO) should be more open about issues. The WTO has to be progressive and fair to all members. It has to give voice to all and not just hear but also heed,” she told the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) in Washington.

“There's a continuation of a moratorium since 1998 on electronic transmissions, despite evolution to digital age. Shouldn't there be a change in WTO policy in terms of moratorium? We don't have to reverse benefits of globalisation but make it more transparent,” she said.

India had strongly opposed continuation of moratorium on customs duties on e-commerce trade at the WTO’s meeting in Geneva last year, stating that it adversely impacts the developing countries.

The World Trade Organisation Ministerial Conference had last year extended the moratorium on taxation on e-commerce transactions, but with a deadline of 2024.

Since 1998, the WTO members have agreed to not impose customs duties on electronic transmissions and the moratorium has been extended periodically at successive ministerial conferences.

However, India has increasingly become a strict opponent of the move and initially blocked the continuation of the moratorium at MC12.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) is the only global international organisation dealing with the rules of trade between nations. It has 164 members and 23 observer governments.