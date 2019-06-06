App
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to attend G20 meeting in Japan

The two-day meeting will be the first overseas visit of Sitharaman as the Finance Minister.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be attending the two-day meeting of G-20 Finance Ministers and central bank governors.

The two-day meeting, staring on June 8, will be the first overseas visit of Sitharaman as the Finance Minister.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das is also likely to attend the meeting at Fukuoka in Japan.

The meeting over the weekend is likely to focus on risks and challenges being faced by the global economy, investment in infrastructure and international taxation. The deliberations at the meeting would be followed by the G-20 Leaders' Summit scheduled on June 28-29 at Osaka.

Commerce and Industry and Railways minister Piyush Goyal is leading the Indian delegation for the G20 Ministerial meeting on Trade and Digital Economy.

The minister is expected to discuss developments in the global trade situation, World Trade Organization matters and digital trade. He will also hold dialogue with other trade ministers on current international trade and investments.

Ministers of electronics and information technology and Commerce will participate in a joint session on Digital Economy at the G20 Ministerial Meeting.

Goyal will is expected to interact with various trade ministers of participating countries including the host nation Japan. Commerce Minister will hold bilateral meetings on the side lines of G20 in order to sensitize India’s core interests in trade and investment issues and build coalition with likeminded countries for defending the interests of developing countries.

Over 50 Trade and Digital Economy Ministers will get together for the first time in Japan to discuss how G20 economies can promote trade and investment and maximise benefits from the development of the digital economy and technologies to ensure sustainable growth of the global economy.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 05:16 pm

