FM Nirmala Sitharaman holds pre-Budget meeting with economists

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held her 6th pre-Budget meeting with leading economists on June 14.

The main areas of discussion during the meeting included boosting economic growth, job-oriented growth, increased macro-economic stability and fiscal management.

"Government's focus should be on growth and jobs. Some economists said there is no fiscal space. Transmission of interest rates are also not taking place and the banking system should be stabilised. Manufacturing sector needs be strengthened to create more jobs. Some people also asked about the sanctity of FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act)," said S Mahendra Dev, Director- Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research.

Former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Virmani said that cross-border ease of doing business has not improved and corporate tax reforms need to be undertaken.

"Simplification of GST and labour reforms can help attract investment," Virmani said.

The meeting was attended by Rajiv Kumar, Vice-chairman, NITI Aayog, Subhash C. Garg, Finance Secretary, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Revenue Secretary, Rajiv Kumar, Secretary, DFS, Girish Chandra Murmu, Expenditure Secretary and K.V. Subramanian, CEA among others.