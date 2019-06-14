App
HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 07:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FM Nirmala Sitharaman holds pre-Budget meeting with economists

The meeting was attended by Rajiv Kumar, Vice-Chairman, NITI Aayog, Subhash C Garg, Finance Secretary, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Revenue Secretary, Rajiv Kumar, Secretary, DFS, Girish Chandra Murmu, Expenditure Secretary and KV Subramanian, CEA among others.

Kamalika Ghosh @GhoshKamalika
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held her 6th pre-Budget meeting with leading economists on June 14.

The main areas of discussion during the meeting included boosting economic growth, job-oriented growth, increased macro-economic stability and fiscal management.

"Government's focus should be on growth and jobs. Some economists said there is no fiscal space. Transmission of interest rates are also not taking place and the banking system should be stabilised. Manufacturing sector needs be strengthened to create more jobs. Some people also asked about the sanctity of FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act)," said S Mahendra Dev, Director- Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research.

Former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Virmani said that cross-border ease of doing business has not improved and corporate tax reforms need to be undertaken.

"Simplification of GST and labour reforms can help attract investment," Virmani said.

Economists who attended the meeting included Rathin Roy, Shekhar Shah, Director General, National Council of Applied Economic Research; Rakesh Mohan, economist; TN Ninan, Chairman, Business Standard, Surjit S. Bhalla, MD, O(X) US Investment and Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Chief Economist, State Bank of India, among others.

First Published on Jun 14, 2019 07:32 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Finance Ministry #Nirmala Sitharaman

