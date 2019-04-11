FM Arun Jaitley to attend annual IMF-World Bank meeting

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is in the US to attend the International Monetary Fund (IMF)-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington DC this week.

The minister would travel to Washington to attend the Spring Meetings, scheduled to be held from April 12 to 14.

This is Jaitley's first official overseas trip since his kidney transplant in mid-May last year.

On April 10, Jaitley addressed investors in New York on reforms and economic outlook. The investor round-table on the topic 'India's reforms & economic outlook' was organised by the US-India Business Council, industry chamber CII, and US stock exchange Nasdaq.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das is also slated to attend the IMF-World Bank meetings. The minister is likely to return on April 15.

Last year. the minister missed the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings because of his failing health due to kidney related problems and chest infection.