Finance Bill 2023: Individual taxpayers with income marginally over Rs 7 lakh to get relief under new tax regime

PTI
Mar 24, 2023 / 05:22 PM IST

Explaining the provision, the finance ministry said under the new tax regime with effect from April 1, if a taxpayer has an annual income of Rs 7 lakh s/he pays no tax. But if s/he has an income of Rs 7,00,100 s/he pays a tax of 25,010. Thus an additional income of Rs 100 leads to a tax of Rs 25,010.

(Representative Image)

In a relief to taxpayers opting for the new tax regime, individuals earning a marginally higher income than the no-tax ceiling of Rs 7 lakh will pay tax only on the differential income after the government amended the Finance Bill.

The Finance Bill 2023, passed by the Lok Sabha on Friday, has proposed a marginal relief to taxpayers under the new tax regime.

Hence, marginal relief is proposed to that so that the tax that one pays should not be more than the income that exceeds Rs 7 lakh (Rs 100 in this case), the ministry said.