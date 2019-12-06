FDI policy recast gives MFs and listed firms a big headache

Puneet Shah and Abhishek Pai

The Ministry of Finance did a surgical strike of sorts when it rewrote the rules for foreign investment in equity and debt in India. In October, the ministry came out with a circular that put mutual funds with more than 50 percent foreign shareholding under the ‘investment vehicle’ category.

Until the notification of new rules, an investment vehicle meant entities registered under relevant regulations of SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India), which included Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs).

There is a slight technical difference here. Although the term investment vehicle was previously inclusive in nature and covered MFs under its ambit, these were excluded from an industry point of view as they operated more like broad-based pooling vehicles and mostly collected retail money. Therefore, the MFs were not treated on the same footing as other investment vehicles per se, because the latter typically raise funds by making private offers.

This arrangement got a further fillip with the express inclusion of REITs, InvITs and AIFs, a proof of the legislative intent to leave mutual funds out.

But the October circular has reversed that by including mutual funds.

Why is the industry so worried? Its argument is that retail domestic money invested in the schemes of foreign-controlled mutual funds will now be treated as indirect foreign investment. In other words, this will force them to comply with investment caps under foreign direct investment (FDI) rules.

Additionally, all other regulations relating to reporting, investment restrictions, valuation and pricing requirements will kick in even though the schemes of such MFs are entirely funded by domestic retail money. The fear is that several equity asset managers may hold back their investment and even sell their holdings.

There are other unintended consequences, too.

One, MFs will not be able to invest in sectors that remain off-limits for foreign investment, including tobacco, cigarettes, tobacco substitute manufacturing, gambling and betting in the form of casinos, just to name a few.

Under the existing set-up, FDI, foreign portfolio investment (FPI), non-resident Indian investments are factored in to compute the cap. Since the new rules impose additional obligations, it shall be extremely difficult for listed companies to monitor those limits.

For instance, a banking stock has a limit of 74 percent foreign investment. Any investment in it by an Indian mutual fund with more than 50 percent foreign shareholding will be considered part of that 74 percent cap. As a way out, many funds may have to sell their holdings in companies where the overall “foreign holding" has gone beyond the prescribed cap. That precisely explains the discomfort, which stems from worries of locking out the entire foreign investment, apart from the monitoring issue.

The new rules are silent on the manner in which divestment should occur in order to comply with the sectoral caps. On top of it, there might be a Catch-22 situation as to who should dilute first -- FPIs or NRIs or foreign controlled mutual funds?

As of October 2019, equity mutual funds invested Rs 11.77 lakh crore across various sectors in the Indian capital market. The change in law, when implemented, may force foreign-owned MFs to divest shareholding in listed companies, which in turn can badly impact their portfolio and ultimately that of retail investors.

The implications are all too apparent, considering the fact that major fund houses like Nippon, Franklin Templeton, Mirae Asset, Invesco, BNP Paribas, HDFC and ICICI Prudential are likely to get impacted. Listed companies with sectoral caps in industries such as private banking, broadcasting, telecom, single brand retail, brownfield pharma, insurance and infrastructure may face serious selling pressure too.

It will be a Herculean task for the foreign majority-owned MFs to set up a system for monitoring sectoral caps and make timely reporting to the authority since the quantum of investment (position) in any investee company may change multiple times based on frequent trades and market conditions. As it is, the online portal as introduced by the RBI for reporting all foreign investment in India is facing implementation issues.

In short, the new rules create a disparity between domestic fund managers and foreign fund houses and act as a disincentive for foreign players to enter the Indian markets. This appears neither progressive nor a substantial upgrade over the previous regime.

The entire episode is open to interpretation and imagination of fund houses and listed firms. Although MF industry body AMFI has made representation to SEBI, a clarification from the ministry or the Reserve Bank on this unreasonable and forced categorization will be highly welcome.