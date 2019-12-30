FASTags: RBI allows linking of UPI, cards, PPIs for toll payment

In order to make FASTag easier for customers, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased toll payment options by including Unified Payment Interface (UPI), cards, pre-paid instruments issued by non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).

All authorised payment systems and instruments have been permitted for linking with FASTags, the RBI said on December 30, adding that these can be used for making payments like vehicle toll, parking fee, etc.

Currently, FASTags can be linked to pre-paid, savings and current bank accounts with the help of National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC).

NETC is an interoperable system that allows customers to pay toll fare using passive tags lined to their bank accounts. It is operated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

RBI said that the transactions on NETC system can be performed without any Additional Factor of Authentication and a pre-transaction alert which is mandatory for other payment systems.

FASTag, which is a reloadable tag attached to the windscreen of a vehicle for automatic toll payment, will be mandatory for all motorists using the national highways from January 15, 2020.