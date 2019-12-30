App
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 08:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FASTags: RBI allows linking of UPI, cards, PPIs for toll payment

All authorised payment systems and instruments have been permitted for linking with FASTags, the RBI said on December 30, adding that these can be used for making payments like vehicle toll, parking fee, etc.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
FASTag
FASTag

In order to make FASTag easier for customers, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased toll payment options by including Unified Payment Interface (UPI), cards, pre-paid instruments issued by non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).

Currently, FASTags can be linked to pre-paid, savings and current bank accounts with the help of National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC).

Close

NETC is an interoperable system that allows customers to pay toll fare using passive tags lined to their bank accounts. It is operated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

related news

RBI said that the transactions on NETC system can be performed without any Additional Factor of Authentication and a pre-transaction alert which is mandatory for other payment systems.

FASTag, which is a reloadable tag attached to the windscreen of a vehicle for automatic toll payment, will be mandatory for all motorists using the national highways from January 15, 2020.

As many as 1.10 crore FASTags have already been issued, data from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) showed. From December 15, NHAI started electronic toll collection on 523 toll plazas accross the country.

First Published on Dec 30, 2019 08:51 pm

tags #FASTag #payment systems #policy #RBI

