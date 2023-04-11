 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

Fall in funding just a system readjustment, startup ecosystem fine: DPIIT Joint Secretary Manmeet Nanda

Pallavi Singhal
Apr 11, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST

Her comments come a day after the report by a global market intelligence platform Tracxn showed that funding for the Indian startups in the first quarter of the calendar year 2023 fell 75 percent to $2.8 billion as compared to the same period in the previous year (year-on-year), when it stood at $11.9 billion.

Representative image.

The Joint Secretary for Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Manmeet Nanda has said that the drop in number of new unicorns in the first quarter of this year is only a system readjustment, while insisting that India’s startup ecosystem has been doing fine.

“There were a lot of startups that mushroomed in India during and post COVID as people sat at home ideating. This is just a system re-adjustment. Our startup ecosystem is doing fine,” she said when questioned by Moneycontrol during a press conference in New Delhi on April 11.

Her comments come a day after the report by a global market intelligence platform Tracxn showed that funding for the Indian startups in the first quarter of the calendar year 2023 fell 75 percent to $2.8 billion as compared to the same period in the previous year (year-on-year), when it stood at $11.9 billion. The report also said that not a single unicorn has emerged from India in the first quarter of 2023 against 14 unicorns the same time last year.

The official when questioned on the report responded saying, “These concerns have mostly been voiced out by international agencies. However, we have not seen any plunge. We have robust systems in place to help startups with funding.”