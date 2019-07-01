Fake invoices menace: Government puts erring companies on notice

Emphasising on its intent to plug revenue leakages arising out of fake invoices, the government on July 1 sent out a stern warning to business houses indulging in that practice.

Speaking on the occasion of the second anniversary of GST rollout, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said actions in such cases needs to be taken so that honest taxpayers do not suffer and government do not lose revenues. He also said that tax officers will take strict action against erring entities.

"The menace of fake invoices needs to be checked as the actions of few unscrupulous traders makes the majority of honest taxpayers uncompetitive and affects government revenue," he said.

Stating that the government will take strict action against businesses generating fake invoices, Thakur said: "Imandaar trader se bair nahi, fake invoices walon ki khair nahi" (there’s no enmity with honest traders but those generating fake invoices won't be pardoned).

He hoped that partners from trade and industry will urge their constituents to shun the bad practices and comply with law.

Thakur also urged GST authorities to be sensitive to the concerns of honest taxpayers and help resolve the genuine difficulties faced by them.

Prior to GST, the taxation power with the central government on goods was limited-to manufacture and production, while the states had the power to tax sale and purchase of goods, the minister said.

On the other hand, the minister said that the centre had the exclusive power to tax services. He said that this sort of division of taxing powers created a grey zone which led to legal disputes since determination of what constitutes goods or services became increasingly difficult to synergise central, state and local area levies.

"In GST, the transition had been to levy taxes on supplies, and mechanisms to be brought in place in such a way that burden of GST does not fall on business but on the end consumption. By subsuming more than a score of indirect taxes under GST, the road to a harmonized system of indirect tax has been paved to make India an economic union, which has also significantly contributed towards higher efficiency and competitiveness," the minister added.

The minister also said that GST made India a true common market and cost of moving goods across the length and breadth of the country have come down significantly.

Speaking on the same occasion, PK Das, Chairman, CBIC, said that the introduction of GST was a revolutionary step not only for the trade & industry, but also for all CBIC officers as well.

"GST through dual (Centre & State) administration lays the road map to achieve the goal of 'One Nation, One Market and One Tax' for sincerely making Indian economy stronger than before," he said.

He further added that CBIC had been releasing statement of purposes and FAQs about various concerning provisions like TDS, anti-profiteering etc. and will continue to take such measures as and when required.

"GST is an excellent example of federal cooperation. There are 1.2 crore tax payers who have registered on GSTN (Goods and Services Tax Network). Around 70 lakh taxpayers regularly file returns and an amount of Rs 1 lakh crore of tax is paid online," Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said.

He also said that the return filing process, refund sanction procedure and multiple ledger etc. have been streamlined. The e-invoice system, which has been proposed to be released, will streamline return filing process.

The GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister and comprising state counterparts, last week decided to start with pilot project for businesses to generate e-invoice for B2B sales from January 1.

Earlier in the day, the government released the GST collection figures for the month of June, which stood at Rs 99,939 crore, the first fall below the Rs 1 lakh threshold after a gap of three months.

Commenting on the collection figures, Thakur said: "Even if there are shortfalls here and there, we will be able to achieve the target for the whole year. Definitely stabilising of collections took time, but centre and state are working together in the right direction to increase the tax base. And I can assure you that you’ll see this getting better in the coming months."

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley in a Facebook post on July 1 said the 12 and 18 percent tax slabs in GST could be merged going forward as revenues increase, thereby effectively making it a two-tier tax.

"If you see the track record of the last two years, then whatever challenges GST faced, the Council has continuously addressed them with consensus. There were various rates that were revised from 0 percent to 5 percent and consumers have got benefits out of it. Whenever the time comes, we will move forward towards rate rationalisation," Thakur said.