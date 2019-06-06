App
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar sees growing role of BIMSTEC, says SAARC has issues

Jaishankar stated that BIMSTEC has more clarity in terms of energy and mindset.

Pramiti Lonkar
Reaffirming the growing importance of BIMSTEC in shaping its 'neighbourhood first' policy, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated that BIMSTEC has more clarity in terms of energy and mindset.

"SAARC has issues of cross border terrrorism, trade and connectivity. This is one of the reasons that BIMSTEC nations were invited to the swearing-in ceremony," he said.

He laid emphasis on the larger role of India in the development of the South Asian region. There is a greater need to incentivise cooperation by often stepping up, given the stronger economic position of India in the region.

Speaking on the issue of connectivity in the South Asian region, Jaishankar stated that it is one of the least connected regions and countries need to realise they are losing out by not being connected.

He admitted the previous government fell short on financing big budget projects with other countries as the state expected assured financing which could not materialise.

While addressing nationalism, he emphasised that the rise of nationalism has been validated electorally across countries and the electoral mandate indicated that the citizens trust the Modi government when it comes to national security.

He also stated that the government looks very different from the outside rather than the inside. Jaishankar was formerly the Foreign Secretary in the previous Modi government.

The foreign minister said the line between economics and politics has become very thin, to the point of vanishing. "When decisions involving tariffs are taken on the basis of national security, the line has almost vanished," he said.

Speaking on taking charge of the ministry, he said that he is aware of the leverage that India has and people have recognised the country's stature in the past five years. "If all goes well, India may be the third largest economy by 2030," he said.

He also credited the NDA government with changing the image of the Ministry of External Affairs. Relief services and response mechanisms became better during the past five years under former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

"The earlier image was that if you're a connected Indian, the ministry will help you. She has changed that image," he said.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 04:32 pm

