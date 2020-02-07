App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 11:09 PM IST

Explained | IRDAI's proposal on making facility data of hospitals available to public

In this special Moneycontrol explainer, Preeti Kulkarni discusses what the IRDAI’s proposal on facility data of hospitals is all about.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has introduced ten changes in the insurance sector that will benefit consumers. For starters, the regulator has made it possible for people to pay their insurance premiums in monthly, quarterly and half-yearly instalments.

It has also put out a proposal asking insurers and third party administrators (TPAs) to disclose more information about their network hospitals on their websites. These are the hospitals that insurers tie up with to provide cashless facilities.

In this special Moneycontrol explainer, Preeti Kulkarni discusses what the IRDAI’s proposal is all about.

Close
Watch the video for more.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 11:09 pm

