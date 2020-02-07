Explained | IRDAI's proposal on making facility data of hospitals available to public

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has introduced ten changes in the insurance sector that will benefit consumers. For starters, the regulator has made it possible for people to pay their insurance premiums in monthly, quarterly and half-yearly instalments.

It has also put out a proposal asking insurers and third party administrators (TPAs) to disclose more information about their network hospitals on their websites. These are the hospitals that insurers tie up with to provide cashless facilities.

