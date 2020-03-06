Expect Yes Bank's restructuring plan to be effective by April 3: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The government expects Yes Bank's reconstruction plan to become effective by April 3, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on March 6.

Sitharaman said that State Bank of India (SBI) has expressed definite interest for investing in Yes Bank and Yes Bank's authorised capital would be Rs 5,000 crore and equity shares to be worth Rs 4,800 crore.

She said that SBI would inject fresh equity into the restructured Yes Bank and also said that deposits and liabilities of the private sector lender would be honoured.

"Yes Bank promoters failed to attract fresh equity despite genuine attempts. RBI restructuring scheme will be implemented in 30 days for Yes Bank. Salaries of the bank’s employees are secured for one year," she said.

Sitharaman said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would submit a report on the reasons that led to the failure of Yes Bank and also on regulatory gaps

"I have asked RBI to ensure due process with urgency. RBI will look into if regulatory norms were adequate. RBI will identify role played by people in Yes Bank issue," Sitharaman said.

The FM also said that she wouldn't allow for any institution to fall off a cliff.

"The government is committed to protect interest of Yes Bank's depositors. I acknowledge the pain faced by Yes Bank's depositors. We are closely monitoring financial institutions where warranted," the minister said.

The RBI on March 5 said it is superseding the board of troubled private sector lender Yes Bank with immediate effect.

"This has been done to quickly restore depositors' confidence in the bank, including by putting in place a scheme for reconstruction or amalgamation," the RBI said in a statement.

The central bank has also imposed a moratorium on the private lender till April 3, 2020. Withdrawals from the bank have been capped at Rs 50,000 per depositor.

On March 6, the RBI released a draft reconstruction plan for Yes Bank, in which the new investor would be holding 49 percent stake at a minimum price of Rs 10 per share.

"State Bank of India has expressed its willingness to make investment in Yes Bank Ltd. and participate in its reconstruction scheme," the RBI document said.