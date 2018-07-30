EXCLUSIVE|Govt keen on 49% FDI in B2C e-commerce; draft proposal being discussed with industry today

The government on Monday will be discussing about the need to ease out foreign direct investment (FDI) regulation in inventory based e-commerce segment in a meeting with representatives of the industry, according to two sources privy to the matter.

The idea is to promote the sale of domestically produced goods through online platforms by allowing limited inventory in B2C online retail firms such as Flipkart, Snapdeal and Paytm Mall.

The clauses being discussed are that the products sold will be “100 percent made in India” and the founder or promoter of the company would be a resident Indian. It also says that the platform company would be controlled by Indian management and foreign equity would not exceed 49 percent.

Moneycontrol first broke the story that the government was mulling allowing FDI-funded e-commerce firms to switch over from the marketplace to inventory model.

India's offline retail industry has faced an onslaught from online commerce the past few years, funded by foreign capital. Yet, months after the USD16-billion Flipkart-Walmart deal, the government is mulling allowing FDI-funded e-commerce firms to switch over from the marketplace to inventory model.

At present, online retail firms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, to name a few, follow a marketplace model, wherein they merely help sellers and buyers connect with each other by providing a technology platform.

In 2016, much to the ire of the offline traders, the government had allowed 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in e-commerce firms following a marketplace model.

Under this rule, e-commerce firms looking for capital from foreign investors cannot have an inventory model. This means they cannot stock goods or services and then sell it to buyers coming to their website. Once the government allows a limited inventory model, e-commerce firms that are not 100 percent marketplace, can also raise foreign capital.

As per the 2016 policy, 100 percent foreign direct investment was allowed in business to business (B2B) e-commerce, but not in business to consumer (B2C) commerce. Under the rules, large online retail firms were classified as B2B because they were earning commission from the vendors who sold goods and services on their platforms.

However, the online retail firms skirted this rule by setting up subsidiaries which would warehouse the goods, but masqueraded as a third party merchant.

The meeting on Monday will also be deliberating on develop capacity and incentivise domestic data storage in India by setting up data centres.

A two year sun-set period will also be considered for the industry to adjust before localisation of data becomes compulsory.

The think-tank meeting is being attended by representatives from companies such as Ola, TCS, Wipro, UrbanClap besides industry body such as The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) among others.